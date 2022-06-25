Thane: Six arrested after Shiv Sainiks vandalise Ulhasnagar office of MP Shrikant Shinde

Photo: ANI

Heavy police were deployed outside the bungalow of Shrikanth Shinde after some Shiv Sainiks ransacked the Ulhasnagar-based office of Dr Shrikant Shinde, the Member of Parliament from Kalyan Lok Sabha and also the son of Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sainiks also hurdled stones at his office and tore posters.

Reportedly, the vandalism took place at Shrikant Shinde's Ulhasnagar Gol Maidan area office.

Amid the tussle between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Eknath Shinde some Shiv Sainik in support of Thackeray, gathered outside the office of Dr Shrikant Shinde, located at Gol Maidan, Ulhasnagar, where they ransacked the office, said the police.

After the revolt of senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the state is witnessing a struggle between Shinde and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Keeping in mind that no untoward incidents should take place in Kalyan-Dombivali, police security has been deployed in several areas with the imposition of Sec 144 in Thane.

A senior Shiv Sainik and supporter of Dr Shrikant Shinde on the condition of anonymity said, "In the wake of the incident in Ulhasnagar, the police have deployed adequate security to prevent any untoward incident. Similarly, police security has also been deployed outside both the city branches of Kalyan and Dombivali."

Soon after the vandalism, police arrested at least six Shiv Sainiks involved in the act. Bittu Singh, a Shiv Sena activist from Ulhasnagar was reportedly leading the group responsible for vandalism.