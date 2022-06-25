Six resolutions passed in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena national executive meet: Here's all you need to know

FILE PHOTO

As rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' amid the ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday chaired the national executive committee meeting in the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai.

During the meeting, six important resolutions were passed, here's a look:

1. Uddhav Thackeray has been authorized to take all decisions of Shiv Sena. The party leaders have urged Thackeray to run the party under his guidance only. All the party leaders and supporters also assured that they will stand firm behind Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

2. Uddhav Thackeray said faction led by rebel leader Eknath Shinde can take their own decisions but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name. Thackeray said, "Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name."

3. Strict action will be taken against the rebel MLAs. Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs on Friday, 16 of whom, including Eknath Shinde have been served disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of Maharastra Assembly. "People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership", Sanjay Raut said.

4. Shiv Sena will lead on Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. The party was found by Balasaheb Thackeray and will countinue remain his party only. The party had never cheated with the commitment of rights of Marathi Manus and it will continue to carry on the principles and legacy of Bal Thackeray.

5. Legal action will be taken against those who don't follow the ideology.

6. Shiv Sena is determined to fight the forthcoming Municipal, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra with full vigour and will make sure it emerges victorious.

Meanwhile, dissident Shiv Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said the rebel group enjoys two thirds majority in the legislature party, and has appointed senior Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde as their leader.

In a virtual press conference from Guwahati, where Shinde and other rebel MLAs are camping, Kesarkar said they have not left the Sena, but named their group as Shiv Sena (Balasaheb).

Just 16 or 17 people can not replace the group leader of 55 MLAs and the rebel Sena faction will challenge in the court the order of Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal replacing Shinde as Shiv Sena group leader, he said.

"The MLAs had told party president Uddhav Thackeray that we should stay with the party with whom we had contested election....When so many people voice the same opinion, there must be some substance in it," he said, referring to the Shinde group's initial demand that the Sena should revive its alliance with the BJP and sever ties with Congress and NCP.