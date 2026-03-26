Thane Shocker! Stray Dog Brutally Attacks 11-Year-Old Girl In Ambernath; Child Heard Screaming In Pain | VIDEO

Thane: A video of a 11-year-old girl brutally attacked by a stray dog in a chawl in Thane's Ambernath area has gone viral on social media. The incident took place when the girl was walking home with her six-year-old brother.

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The video, shared by the NCM India Council for Men's Affairs, shows the girl, identified as Vanshika, walking with her brother and quietly passing by the dog. However, the dog suddenly jumps on her and begins attacking her. The girl panics and tries to run away to escape.

She is heard shouting in pain and fear as the dog grips her and continues the attack. Hearing her screams, nearby residents rush to her rescue. The dog is then seen running away, leaving the 11-year-old brutally injured. According to the report, the girl is currently hospitalised. The incident has sparked fear and anger among residents, who are now demanding immediate action from authorities to tackle the stray dog menace. The report added that though the municipal officials rounded up 18 stray dogs after the incident, the rogue dog which attacked the girl is yet to be caught.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a nine-year-old girl from Nalasopara passed away due to a rabies infection while undergoing treatment. Six months back, the nine-year-old, Kashish, was walking with her grandfather, and a stray dog scratched her hand, causing a wound.

Although her family took her for medical attention the following day, the treatment, specifically the life-saving vaccination, could not be completed because the child became extremely distressed and fearful of the needles. As the physical wound healed quickly, the matter was eventually overlooked. Recently, her health took a sudden turn, and she stopped consuming food and water and developed a distinct redness in her eyes, which is a classic symptom of a progressed rabies infection. However, she passed away during treatment.

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