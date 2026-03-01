Shortage Of Anti-Rabies Serum In Palghar Hospitals Endangers 11-Year-Old Dog Bite Victim

An 11-year-old boy from Chikhle village in Dahanu narrowly escaped danger after being bitten by a rabid dog, forcing his parents to rush him across multiple hospitals in search of anti-rabies serum. | File Pic

Palghar, Maharshtra: An 11-year-old boy from Chikhle village in Dahanu narrowly escaped danger after being bitten by a rabid dog, forcing his parents to rush him across multiple hospitals in search of anti-rabies serum.

Incident Occurs on Thursday Evening

The incident occurred on Thursday evening (February 26) when Ishant Manoj Patil (11) was bitten by a suspected rabid dog. His father Manoj Patil immediately took him to the sub-district hospital in Dahanu, where the boy received primary treatment at around 6 pm.

However, hospital staff informed the family that anti-rabies serum was not available at the facility. The parents were then advised to seek treatment either at Vedant Hospital in Dhundalwadi or at a hospital in Silvassa.

Second Hospital Also Fails to Provide Serum

Concerned about the seriousness of the dog bite, the family rushed the child to Vedant Hospital, but the life-saving serum was unavailable there as well.

Finally, without wasting further time, the boy was taken to the rural hospital in Talasari, where he was administered the required anti-rabies serum. Timely treatment helped save the child’s life.

Relieved after the treatment, Manoj Patil said that the family felt immense relief when the serum was finally administered.

Incident Highlights Persistent Shortage of Essential Medicines

The incident has once again highlighted the shortage of essential medicines such as anti-rabies serum in government hospitals in Palghar district. Residents often have to travel outside the district or to nearby border areas for emergency treatment.

With incidents of stray and rabid dog bites reportedly increasing in the district, citizens have urged the district administration and local representatives to ensure adequate stock of anti-rabies serum in government hospitals to avoid such situations in the future.

