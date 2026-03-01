Bhiwandi Pilgrims Among Hundreds Of Indians Stranded In Dubai As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Flights

The escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel have begun impacting Indian travellers with three Umrah pilgrims from Bhiwandi stranded in Dubai after their onward flight to Mumbai was abruptly cancelled. |

Bhiwandi: The escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel have begun impacting Indian travellers with three Umrah pilgrims from Bhiwandi stranded in Dubai after their onward flight to Mumbai was abruptly cancelled.

Their families have appealed to the Central Government for immediate assistance to ensure their safe return to India.

Pilgrims Complete Religious Journey

According to information received, Bhiwandi residents Ashfaq Ansari, Fazlurrahman, and his wife Rokaiyya had departed for Saudi Arabia on February 20 to perform Umrah.

The trio arrived in Jeddah via Saudi Airlines and successfully completed their religious rituals in Makka and Madina.

Connecting Flight Cancelled Without Prior Notice Amid Security Clampdown

They were scheduled to return to India on February Umrah travelling from Madina to Abu Dhabi on an Etihad Airways flight with a connecting flight onward to Mumbai.

However, as tensions between Iran and Israel intensified, several flights across the region were cancelled due to security concerns.

Speaking over the phone, Ashfaq Ansari said that by the time they reached Abu Dhabi, the situation had significantly deteriorated.

Our Mumbai-bound connecting flight was cancelled without prior notice.

The airport was reportedly cleared and handed over to security authorities. We were later transported by taxi for nearly 300 kilometres to a hotel in Dubai he said.

Temporary Visa Granted, But No Clarity on Return Journey

The stranded passengers have reportedly been granted a two-day transit visa in Dubai, but uncertainty looms over their onward journey.

There is no clarity on when we will be able to return home. The situation has left us anxious, and our families are extremely worried Ansari added urging the Indian government to intervene and facilitate their safe passage back to Mumbai.

Families in Bhiwandi Grapple with Anxiety

Back in Bhiwandi, the families of the pilgrims remain in constant touch with them, grappling with mounting anxiety.

Relatives said they have been attempting to reach out to the Indian Embassy and other relevant authorities for updates but have yet to receive concrete assurances regarding their return.

Local residents have also called upon the administration to step in, emphasising that swift diplomatic and logistical measures are essential to safeguard Indian citizens stranded abroad amid geopolitical unrest.

They urged the authorities to prioritise the safe evacuation and timely return of affected passengers to alleviate the distress faced by the travellers and their families.

