Palghar: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Rabies 6 Months After Being Scratched By Stray Dog In Nalasopara | Representative Pic

Nalasopara: In a heartbreaking and alarming incident, a nine-year-old girl passed away due to a rabies infection while undergoing treatment. The tragedy occurred on Monday morning in Nalasopara, leaving the local community in deep shock and mourning.

The deceased, identified as Kashish Sahani, was a resident of the Subodh Sagar building in Nalasopara West and a Class 4 student at Mother Mary School.

The incident traces back to approximately six months ago when Kashish was walking with her grandfather. A stray dog scratched her hand, causing a wound. Although her family took her for medical attention the following day, the treatment—specifically the life-saving vaccination—could not be completed because the child became extremely distressed and fearful of the needles. As the physical wound healed quickly, the matter was eventually overlooked.

Recently, Kashish’s health took a sudden turn for the worse. She stopped consuming food and water and developed a distinct redness in her eyes—classic symptoms of a progressed rabies infection.

Seeing her critical condition, her family rushed her to a local hospital. She was later shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for specialized care. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she could not be saved. The medical report officially confirmed that the cause of death was a rabies infection.

Public Outcry and Official Response

The incident has sparked fear and anger among local residents, who are now demanding immediate action from authorities to tackle the rising stray dog menace in the area.

Manoj Patil, Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, visited the grieving family and urged the administration to take serious note of the situation. He stated that the issue would be raised formally in the upcoming municipal meeting.

Following the tragedy, the Municipal Health Department has gone on high alert. Officials have announced that family members and neighbors who were in close contact with the girl will undergo medical screenings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/