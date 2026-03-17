PAWS Issues Notice To ACTREC Kharghar Over 'No Feeding' Boards, Warns Of Legal Action Against Restricting Stray Dog Care

The Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) has issued a notice to the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Kharghar over the installation of “No Feeding” boards inside its premises. | File Photo

The Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) has issued a notice to the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Kharghar over the installation of “No Feeding” boards inside its premises.

Complaints by Local Feeders Prompt Inquiry

The matter came to light after multiple complaints were raised by local feeders regarding restrictions on feeding community dogs within the premises. Acting on these concerns, Animal Welfare Officer Seema Tank intervened personally and conducted an inquiry along with PAWS representatives.

The notice, addressed to Dr. Prashant Bhatt, states that harming, relocating or restricting the feeding of community dogs is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001.

Sterilisation, Not Removal, is Legal Method

“Harming, maiming or relocating community dogs is illegal. The law clearly mandates sterilisation and vaccination as the only humane and legal method to control the stray dog population,” the notice stated.

PAWS emphasised that removing dogs from their territories is counterproductive, as vacant areas are quickly occupied by other dogs, potentially leading to increased breeding, territorial conflicts and dog bite incidents.

“When dogs are removed, their territories become vacant and dogs from neighbouring areas move in. This creates instability and can actually increase dog fights and bites,” the notice added.

Preventing Feeding Causes Unnecessary Suffering

The organisation also highlighted that preventing the feeding of stray dogs can cause unnecessary suffering and may amount to an offence under existing animal welfare laws.

“Preventing residents from feeding community animals causes unnecessary pain and suffering and is an offence under the Act,” the notice said.

PAWS suggested that instead of imposing restrictions, the hospital administration should adopt humane stray dog management practices such as sterilisation, vaccination and the creation of designated feeding zones.

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Legal Action Warning If Restrictions Continue

PAWS administrator Onkar Salunkhe warned that the organisation would pursue legal action if such restrictions continue. “If residents are stopped from feeding the animals or if the dogs are illegally relocated or harmed, we will be compelled to initiate legal proceedings,” he said.

The organisation has also recommended forming an animal welfare committee, designating feeding areas and fixing feeding timings to balance animal welfare with public convenience.

"The issue, which sparked concern among local animal feeders, has now been resolved following swift intervention by animal welfare authorities," said Activist Tank

When contacted, the administration stated that it is committed to animal welfare. “We treat every animal with care and concern. We will look into the issues raised,” an official said.

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