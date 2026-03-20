'They All Should Be Killed': Stray Dog Bites Child Walking On Road In Himachal Pradesh - VIDEO

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A disturbing incident from Himachal Pradesh has reignited the debate around stray dog safety in residential areas. In Sujanpur, a town in the Hamirpur district, a young boy was unexpectedly attacked by a stray dog while walking with his mother on a quiet road.

The incident, caught on camera, shows the child walking a few steps behind his mother when a stray dog abruptly approaches and bites him on the leg. The force of the attack knocks the boy to the ground, prompting his mother to rush to his aid as the animal quickly runs away.

Viral video raises alarm online

The footage soon circulated on X, where it triggered widespread concern. Many users expressed fear over the growing number of such incidents, especially involving children. Several comments reflected frustration, with some blaming poor management of stray dog populations and calling for stricter action.

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Public reaction divided

The video’s comment section revealed sharply divided opinions. While some users criticised those who feed stray dogs without taking responsibility for their care, others voiced anger over what they see as increasing risks to public safety in once-peaceful areas like Sujanpur.

At the same time, a section of users advocated for humane and long-term solutions rather than aggressive measures. Suggestions included better implementation of sterilisation and vaccination programmes to control stray dog populations effectively.

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The larger issue

Incidents like this are not isolated. Across India, concerns about stray dog attacks have been rising, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas. Experts often point to unregulated feeding, lack of sterilisation drives, and improper waste management as key reasons behind the growing population of stray dogs.

Animal welfare guidelines in India promote the ABC (Animal Birth Control) programme, which focuses on sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination. When properly implemented, these measures can significantly reduce both population growth and aggressive behaviour in stray dogs.

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Need for balanced solutions

While the outrage surrounding such incidents is understandable, experts emphasise the need for balanced, humane, and practical solutions. Ensuring public safety, especially for children, must go hand in hand with responsible animal management practices.