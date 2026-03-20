'I Am Not Jeffrey Epstein': Florida Man Clarifies Identity After 'Lookalike' Video Went Viral; Netizens Shocked By Uncanny Resemblance

A video that recently went viral across social media led many users to believe that Jeffrey Epstein was still alive. However, the claim has now been debunked, with the man in the clip stepping forward to reveal his real identity.

Who is the man in the viral clip?

The individual seen driving a convertible on a highway is not Epstein, but a Florida resident known as Palm Beach Pete. The short clip, filmed on Interstate 95, shows him casually driving with the top down and a backward baseball cap, while someone off-camera repeatedly insists, “Epstein is alive.”

The resemblance was enough to trigger millions of views, shares, and speculation online.

Watch Palm Beach Pete's viral video

Palm Beach Pete breaks his silence

After the video gained traction, Palm Beach Pete addressed the situation in a response video shared on social media platform X. He explained that he had no idea he was being recorded at the time.

He said his phone had been inactive for a few hours, and when he checked it later, he was shocked to see the sudden surge in notifications and attention. Clarifying the rumors directly, he stated plainly that he is not Jeffrey Epstein, putting an end to the viral speculation. Here's What The Internet Said

Why the Internet reacted so strongly

The confusion stems from the striking resemblance and the continued fascination surrounding Epstein’s controversial life and death. In 2019, Epstein died in a New York jail while awaiting trial on serious charges related to a large-scale sex trafficking case involving minors.

Despite official reports confirming his death, Epstein’s case continues to fuel conspiracy theories online. Incidents like this viral video often reignite debates, showing how quickly misinformation can spread when paired with visual coincidence.

The power of viral misidentification

This incident highlights how easily social media users can jump to conclusions based on appearances alone. A simple video clip, taken out of context, turned an ordinary man into the center of a global conspiracy discussion, if only for a few days.