Young Child Narrowly Escapes Stray Dog Attack In Pune Society; Saved By A Passerby | WATCH VIDEO | Screen Grab

Pune: A young child narrowly escaped serious injury after being attacked by a group of stray dogs at Chaitrangan Society in the Kirkatwadi area of Pune on Friday morning. According to local residents, the child was suddenly surrounded and chased by stray dogs within the society premises, triggering panic among those present at the scene.

The child, who was in his school uniform, was walking within the society's premises, an area meant to be safe, when he was suddenly attacked by a group of stray dogs. Startled by the sudden attack, he attempted to run away but lost his balance and fell to the ground, where the dogs were very close to bite him.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fortunately, a passerby noticed the incident and rushed to his aid just in time, pulling the child away before the situation could escalate further. Residents stated that had the man not intervened promptly, the child could have sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The incident has once again raised concerns among citizens regarding the growing attacks of stray dogs in residential areas. With an increase in reported cases of dog bites and the risk of rabies, locals have stressed the urgent need for precautionary measures and stricter monitoring to ensure the safety of children and other residents in such neighbourhoods. Authorities are expected to take note of the situation and implement necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.