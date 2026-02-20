Pune: Market Yard To Remain Shut On Feb 25 As Traders Protest Over Rising Thefts, Traffic Chaos

Market Yard To Remain Shut On Feb 25 As Traders Protest Over Rising Thefts, Traffic Chaos | Sourced

Pune: Traders working at the Market Yard under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have announced a bandh on February 25 in protest against rising theft incidents and worsening traffic congestion within the premises. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by the Poona Merchants Chamber, led by its president Rajendra Bhatia, along with other members, to address ongoing concerns affecting daily business operations.

The APMC Market Yard is among the largest wholesale trading hubs in the region, receiving bulk consignments of grocery items on a daily basis. However, traders say that the increase in theft cases, coupled with traffic chaos, has led to growing concerns about safety and overall management within the market, ultimately affecting business operations and productivity.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation To Repair 10,000 Drainage Chambers To Improve Road Safety In Pune

Over the past few weeks, the grocery wholesale section located near the fruit and vegetable market has reportedly witnessed a noticeable increase in theft cases. Traders claim that despite the presence of security arrangements, incidents of theft continue to occur frequently, resulting in financial losses. Several complaints have already been submitted to the APMC administration, but traders allege that no concrete measures have been taken to resolve the issue, prompting them to call for a market shutdown to draw attention to their grievances.

In addition to security concerns, traders have also raised issues regarding traffic mismanagement within the Market Yard. They pointed out that heavy vehicles are often parked in an unregulated manner inside the premises, even in the presence of security personnel. This has been disrupting the routine functioning of the wholesale market and causing delays in daily trade activities.