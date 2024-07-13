 Thane Shocker: Riled Over Water Splash By Rickshaw, Man Stabs Driver On Ghodbunder Road
An argument ensued between the accused and the driver after the splash, according to a report. About an hour later, when the auto driver was returning along the same route, Khan reportedly attacked him with a knife and physically assaulted him.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Thane Shocker: Riled Over Water Splash By Rickshaw, Man Stabs Driver On Ghodbunder Road | Picture for representation

Thane: In a shocking incident from Thane city, the police have filed a case against Shahbaz, also known as Nannu Khan, for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver. The incident took place on Friday around 5:30 pm on Ghodbunder Road. According to the reports citing official's statement based on the FIR, the altercation began when one of the autorickshaw's wheels hit a pothole, causing water to splash onto Khan, which angered him.

An argument ensued between Khan and the driver after the splash, according to a Times of India report. About an hour later, when the auto driver was returning along the same route, Khan reportedly attacked him with a knife and physically assaulted him. Following the complaint lodged by the auto driver, the police registered a case against Khan under various sections of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code.

The charges against Khan include wrongful restraint (127-1), causing grievous hurt (118-1), causing hurt (115-2), intentional insult (352) and criminal terrorism (351-2). The official reportedly stated that the injured autorickshaw driver is currently receiving medical treatment locally.

