Thane Shocker: Riled Over Water Splash By Rickshaw, Man Stabs Driver On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: In a shocking incident from Thane city, the police have filed a case against Shahbaz, also known as Nannu Khan, for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver. The incident took place on Friday around 5:30 pm on Ghodbunder Road. According to the reports citing official's statement based on the FIR, the altercation began when one of the autorickshaw's wheels hit a pothole, causing water to splash onto Khan, which angered him.

An argument ensued between Khan and the driver after the splash, according to a Times of India report. About an hour later, when the auto driver was returning along the same route, Khan reportedly attacked him with a knife and physically assaulted him. Following the complaint lodged by the auto driver, the police registered a case against Khan under various sections of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code.

The charges against Khan include wrongful restraint (127-1), causing grievous hurt (118-1), causing hurt (115-2), intentional insult (352) and criminal terrorism (351-2). The official reportedly stated that the injured autorickshaw driver is currently receiving medical treatment locally.

Stabbing Incident Reported Recently

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old man working in a tour and travel business was stabbed to death on July 10 at 11:30 pm in Gamri Extension under the Bhajanpura Police Station area.

The incident occurred when the deceased who has been identified as Sumit was sitting in a street and had a verbal spat with three to four boys. The boys attacked him with a knife after the spat.

DCP North East Delhi Police Joy Tirkey said "The incident occurred at 11:30 pm in the night. The name of the deceased is Sumit, aged 28 years, working in the tour and travel industry and he used to run a gym. The area falls under the Bhajanpur Police station."

Sumit sustained around 17 stab wounds on his face, neck, chest, and abdomen. He was taken to the JPC hospital immediately where the doctors declared him dead.