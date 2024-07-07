West Bengal Shocker: IITian Held In Kolkata For Allegedly Stabbing 3 In Stray Dog Death Revenge | File

Kolkata: A first-year student of IIT-Madras, Archan Bhattacharya, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing and grievously wounding a family friend's neighbour, his wife and their son. The incident, which took place in Sonarpur on the outskirts of Kolkata, was reportedly in retaliation for the killing of a stray dog, according to a report by Times Of India. Archan had travelled from Chennai specifically to avenge the dog's death.

He has been charged under various sections, including attempt to murder. The injured family members, Gobindo Adhikari, his wife and their son, are currently receiving treatment at MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata.

Longstanding Family Dispute, Reason Behind Stabbing Crime

According to the report, investigators revealed that the Adhikari and Debnath families, who have been neighbours in the Chouhati area of Sonarpur for several years, had a longstanding dispute over the Debnath family's habit of feeding stray dogs. The Adhikari family had frequently complained that the dogs often entered their house, leading to tension between the two families.

The conflict escalated in May when the Adhikari family allegedly beat a stray dog, which succumbed to its injuries a few days later. According to police reports, Smriti Debnath, a member of the Debnath family, narrated the incident of the dog's death to her friend Archan. Enraged by the news, Archan decided to take matters into his own hands and avenge the attack on the dog and the harassment of the Debnath family.

An officer involved in the investigation reportedly told TOI, "When Smriti Debnath narrated the dog's death to her friend Archan, he came to avenge the attack and the harassment of the Debnath family." Archan himself told the cops that he was filled with anger after learning about the brutal beating of the dog by the neighbours, which prompted his violent actions.