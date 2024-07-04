Video: Drunk Student Stabs Security Guard To Death Over Denied Entry At Sindhi College Gate In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a security guard at Bengaluru's Sindhi College was stabbed to death by a student on Wednesday after being denied entry to the college in an inebriated state.

The chilling video of the brutal killing has surfaced online.

According to reports, the victim, 52-year-old Jai Kishan Roy, was deployed at the main gate of Sindhi College, Kempapura, and was assigned security duty on the college's annual day.

The accused student, identified as Bhargav Burman, was stopped by Roy, who did not allow him to enter the college premises, saying he was drunk.

After a heated argument with Roy, Burman went to a nearby shop to purchase a knife.

Shocked to hear news of #Bengaluru student stabbing a security guard cuz he wasn't allowed to enter College premises due to an ongoing programme...zero fear of consequences!!!



Student identified as Bhargav bought a knife from nearby shop, stabbed the guard manning gates at the…

Burman returned with knife in hand and stabbed Roy multiple times, causing the bloodied Roy to fall to the ground.

This brutal murder was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in college premise. The CCTV footage shows Burman attacking with a knife, during which another security guard tries to apprehend him.

However, Burman escapes from the scene. Subsequently, people present at the spot rushed Roy to the hospital, where doctors declare him dead.

According to reports, another security guard chased Burman and apprehended him before police arrested him.

Following the incident, it has came to light that Burman was a bright student.