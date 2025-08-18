 Thane Shocker: 50-Year-Old Police Constable Attempts Suicide By Consuming Phenyl After Dispute With Wife Over Deleted Mobile Data
A 50-year-old police constable from Thane allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl following a dispute with his wife over deleted mobile phone data, police said. The constable, posted at Wagale Estate Police Station, lives with his wife and family members in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Thane police constable attempts suicide by consuming phenyl after domestic dispute; admitted to hospital, condition stable | Representative Image

Thane: A 50-year-old police constable from Thane allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl following a dispute with his wife over deleted mobile phone data, police said. The constable, posted at Wagale Estate Police Station, lives with his wife and family members in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane.

Dispute Escalated on Sunday Night

The incident occurred on Sunday night when an argument broke out between the couple after the wife’s mobile phone data was deleted. According to the police, the dispute escalated, leaving the constable depressed, after which he consumed phenyl in an attempt to end his life.

Admitted to Hospital; Condition Stable

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Police Record Statement

Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gaware of Wagale Estate Police Station confirmed that the domestic dispute led to the suicide attempt. Police recorded the constable’s statement at the hospital following the incident.

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

