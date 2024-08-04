 Thane Shocker: 35-Year-Old Auto Driver Kills Peer Over Parking Issue
Investigation officer Vijay Kadam said, “We arrested the accused on-site and charged him with murder. He has been remanded to police custody for four days for further investigation.”

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 04:57 AM IST
Dombivli's Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly killing his peer during a fight over a parking issue on Friday night. The victim was identified as Ashwin Kamble, 28, who lived with his parents, wife and son in the Golavli village, Manpada.

Following a heated argument over stationing the vehicle in the queue of autos in the Khambalpada area, the accused, Sunil Rathod from Dombivli, attacked Kamble in a fit of rage, police said. The victim started to profusely bleed and collapsed. Meanwhile, bystanders alerted the local police station.

Kamble was taken to Shashtrinagar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem.

