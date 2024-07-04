Mumbai News: Railways Allots ₹185 Cr For Station Between Thane & Mulund; Project To Be Completed By December 2025 | Representational image

Mumbai: The long-awaited suburban railway station project between Thane and Mulund received a major boost on Wednesday when Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the allocation of Rs 185 crore for constructing platforms, laying tracks and other essential components of the facility, according to Thane municipal officials.

This announcement followed a delegation's meeting with Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. According to a report by Times of India, the delegation included Shiv Sena MPs from Thane and Kalyan, Naresh Mhaske, and Dr. Shrikant Shinde, respectively, along with Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Details On Funds Allotted

The project's total cost is Rs 264 crore, with Rs 185 crore designated for developing the operational area, including the construction of the administration building, laying of tracks, and platforms. This cost, initially to be borne by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under its smart city initiative, will now be shouldered by the Railway Ministry, said the report.

Thane Civic Body Already Under Financial Burden

This decision is expected to alleviate the financial burden on the already cash-strapped municipal body and prevent potential project delays. However, the TMC will still be responsible for funding the development of the circulating area outside the station premises, such as roads, elevated roads connecting the highways, parking bays and bus stations, among other amenities.

Details On The Project's Progress

According to the report, the project, which commenced in 2019, has witnessed approximately 30% progress thus far and is now slated for completion by December 2025. Once operational, the new station is expected to effectively reduce the passenger load on the existing Thane station, as many commuters from nearby Mulund and Ghodbunder areas in Thane will likely prefer to utilise the new facility. The project's advancement is seen as a crucial step in improving the region's transportation infrastructure and addressing the growing commuter demand in the mega city.