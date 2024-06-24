 Thane News: 25-Year-Old Data Analyst Brutally Killed By Unknown Person In Ambernath
The police said that a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (punishment for murder) against an unknown individual.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 25-Year-Old Data Analyst Brutally Killed By Unknown Person | Representative image

A 25-year-old man was brutally killed in Ambernath on Sunday night, said the police, adding that the killer and the motive behind the murder is not yet known. The deceased was identified as Sachin Bhosale, who worked at a Navi Mumbai-based company as a data analyst. He lived with his parents and sister in the Javsai village in Ambernath.

His body was found at Amber Chowk near the Ambernath Ordnance factory by a security guard, who alerted the cops, said police sources. With serious neck and abdomen injuries, Bhosale was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His post-mortem was conducted at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

The police said that a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (punishment for murder) against an unknown individual. The Ulhasnagar crime branch has also started a parallel investigation in the case.

25-yr-old data analyst brutally killed


Investigation officer Kishor Shinde said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed near the crime scene. Investigation is underway and we will nab the accused soon.” Crime Branch senior Inspector Ashok Koli said, “During the investigation, we found that the victim's mobile phone was missing from the spot. We are questioning the people who were in touch with him. We discovered that he did not tell anyone where he was going on the day he was murdered. So far, no concrete clues have been discovered.” 

