Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Mira Road Woman Duped Of ₹31,000 In Fake Karjat Villa Booking, Case Filed | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman from Mira Road working with an insurance broking firm was duped of Rs 31,000 by cyber fraudsters while trying to book a holiday package at a villa online for a picnic to Karjat with the office staff.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said that she was surfing the internet for holiday destinations when she came across the page of a hospitality site on social networking platform- Instagram offering luxury villas at Karjat.

The woman clicked on the link following which she was directed to a WhatsApp number on which she received photographs and other details of the villa. After negotiations the deal was confirmed at Rs 34,400 for a two-day stay with food for 10 to 12 people.

The complainant transferred a total of Rs 31,000 to specified bank accounts towards booking and advance payment. However, when the office staff reached the resort they were shocked to learn that there was no such booking in their names. When inquired it came to light that the page which had been uploaded on the social networking platform was phoney.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered in this context against the cyber crooks at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were underway. The police have appealed people to be extremely cautious and check the authenticity of the websites before making any bookings and conducting financial transactions.