Thane shocker! 20-year-old man kills father in Dombivali; arrested

A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested on the charge of killing his 69-year-old father who frequently abused him, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused lives in Khambalpada in Dombivali with his parents. His mother is a domestic worker, said Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station.

Father was abusing the youth

The youngster complained to the police that his father had been mistreating and abusing him repeatedly.

After he was reprimanded by his father on Wednesday evening, the accused, in a fit of rage, hit the latter with a grindstone and slit his throat, killing him on the spot, said the official.

On being alerted by his neighbours, the police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused from there, he said.

