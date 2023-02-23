e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra PWD secretary dies in SoBo diner after developing allergic symptoms

While eating dinner, the officer experienced "allergic reactions" and immediately passed out.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra PWD secretary dies in SoBo diner after developing allergic symptoms | PTI
A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department died after developing "allergic symptoms" while having dinner at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

According to an official, the incident took place on Wednesday night while the PWD secretary Prashant Dattatray Navghare was having dinner at a hotel in the Kala Ghoda neighbourhood.

Navghare experienced allergic symptoms while having dinner

The official claimed that while eating dinner, Navghare experienced "allergic reactions" and immediately passed out.

He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police official said.

"An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and a probe is on into the man's death," he added.

article-image

