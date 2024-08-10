Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On August 10 As Part Of ‘Bhagwa Week’ Campaign

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, UBT Shiv Sena has initiated a new campaign, 'Bhagwa Week,' following their earlier 'Shiv Sankalp Yatra.' The party is set to hold a grand rally at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday, August 10, at 6 PM. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the gathering, providing strategic direction and insights.

The rally is being organized by Shiv Sena leaders, including former MP Rajan Vichare and Thane District Chief Kedar Dighe. Other prominent figures expected to attend include Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, and senior leader Sushma Andhare.

With political parties gearing up for the assembly elections, numerous campaigns and rallies are taking place across constituencies. The UBT Shiv Sena is actively engaging in the 'Shiv Sankalp Yatra' and has planned this significant event in Thane to boost their electoral prospects. The party's previous defeat in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency has heightened the importance of this rally, marking Thackeray's first visit to the region since that setback.

The ongoing 'Bhagwa Week' initiative aims to energize Shiv Sena supporters with various social and political activities across Thane city and district. The upcoming rally at Gadkari Rangayatan will be a focal point for party activists, who will hear from Uddhav Thackeray directly.

Read Also Uddhav Thackeray Raises Coordination Issues With Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Earlier, Thackeray had criticized the ruling authorities sharply during the 'Shiv Sankalp' rallies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune. Following those events, he visited Delhi for extensive discussions with leaders from various parties in the INDIA alliance. Political circles are keenly watching to see what Thackeray will address during this Thane rally, given the current political climate and ongoing preparations for the assembly elections.