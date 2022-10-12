Thane: Shinde-Fadnavis government targets Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders, 7 booked for mimicking PM Modi, Maharashtra CM

File Image

Thane: Many leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray's opposition Shiv-Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have been targeted with police cases by the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government. On October 10, during the MahaPrabodhan Yatra, Uddhav Thackeray's faction leaders targeted and also mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) union minister Narayan Rane.

The Naupada police have booked seven leaders from Sena (UBT) group.

The booked leaders are Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant, deputy leader Sushma Andhare and MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, among other leaders, following complaints by Dattaram Gavas, an activist of Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Sawant has been booked for ridiculing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane whom he referred to as `kombdi chor' (chicken thief) at a public rally in Thane this week, ruffling feathers. Jadhav has been slapped with a case for aping Shinde's style of reading out a prepared speech during his October 5 Dussehra Rally in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Andhare has also been booked for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of giving employment to two crore youths at a Thane meeting.

In a statement on the October 9 meeting, the Naupada Police Station (Thane) has named other local-level leaders and activists like Anita Birje, Madhukar Deshmukh, Sachin Chavan, and Dharmarajya Party`s Rajan Raje. Accordingly, the police have charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for inflammatory speech, using objectionable language, attempts to incite passion and sullying the image of CM Shinde, etc.

The Sena (UBT) leaders have cried foul over the police action, terming it as a 'political vendetta' intended to "silence and destroy the Opposition".

Senior farmers leader of the Sena (UBT) Kishore Tiwari said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is "selectively targetting" party's leaders who raise their voices against the regime to demoralise the party rank-and-file.

Strongly flaying the police cases, veteran Sena (UBT) union leader Dr Raghunath Kuchik said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government has "crossed all limits of political decency" by targeting political opponents.

An unfazed Andhare said that if speaking the truth is an offence, then she was ready to face all the consequences of the police case lodged against her, but would continue to raise her voice against any injustice to the people.

Though both Andhare and Jadhav said they had received no communication from the police, they said whatever they spoke is in the public domain, even as the Thane Police continues its probe.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, "We are in the process of investigating the case so as of now nothing much can be said."