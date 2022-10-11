Thane: Forest department accountant arrested by ACB for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Thane: A 43-year-old accountant with the forest department of Shahapur in Thane district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to provide a no-objection certificate for the purchase of land, informed a police officer from ACB on Tuesday.

According to the officials from the ACB, the man had bought a piece of land in Shahapur and to take over its possession, he made an application to the forest department for a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Jagadish Gavit, police inspector, ACB, Thane said, "Accused Mandar Pandharinath Jage (43), an employee with the forest department in Shahapur allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant for facilitating the issuance of no-objection certificate and after a bargain, the deal was finalised at Rs 50,000. We received the complaint from the land buyer and accordingly, we laid a trap at the forest office on Monday, October 10 and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe amount Rs 50,000 from the complainant."

Gavit further added, "We have registered the case against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act."