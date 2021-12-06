Thane: Sex racket busted at spa in Kasarwadavali area; 2 men arrested, 5 women rescued

Police raided a spa in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested two men for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at the facility, an official said on Monday.

A team of the city crime branch's anti-human trafficking cell raided the spa located in Kasarwadavali area on Saturday and rescued five women who were allegedly being pushed into flesh trade, senior police inspector Mahesh Patil said. The women were later sent to a rehabilitation home, he said.

The police registered a case against the two men under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:39 AM IST