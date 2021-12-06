e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:49 AM IST

Thane: Sex racket busted at spa in Kasarwadavali area; 2 men arrested, 5 women rescued

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Police raided a spa in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested two men for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at the facility, an official said on Monday.

A team of the city crime branch's anti-human trafficking cell raided the spa located in Kasarwadavali area on Saturday and rescued five women who were allegedly being pushed into flesh trade, senior police inspector Mahesh Patil said. The women were later sent to a rehabilitation home, he said.

The police registered a case against the two men under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said

ALSO READ

Thane: Medical student loses Rs 12.53 lakh in online investment fraud Thane: Medical student loses Rs 12.53 lakh in online investment fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
Advertisement