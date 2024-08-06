Thane: Sessions Court Grants Bail To 55-Year-Old Astrologer In Rape Case | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Thane Session’s Court has granted bail to astrologer and palmist Vinod Jagannath Pandit, also known as Santosh Jagannath Potdar (55), who was arrested on charges of allegedly raping one of his clients. The court, in its order, noted that the victim's long-term residence with the accused suggested voluntary and consensual submission.

Additionally, the police have completed their investigation and submitted the charge sheet, indicating the investigation's conclusion. Consequently, the court granted bail on a personal recognizance and surety bond of Rs. 50,000.

The Nayanagar police in Mira Road had arrested the astrologer in May under alleged charges of rape, sections of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Judge D.R. Deshpande, while delivering the order, stated, "The FIR itself shows that despite being married, the victim had been living with the accused for the past four years. This long-term residence suggests voluntary and consensual submission to the accused. In these circumstances, one cannot rule out the possibility that the FIR was filed to settle scores. Moreover, the investigation has been completed, and the charge sheet has been filed, making the indefinite detention of the accused unjustified.”

The Nayanagar police had arrested the self-styled godman for allegedly raping a woman on multiple occasions over the past four years, claiming he could rid her of evil spirits and sufferings through occult practices. This action followed a complaint from the woman against the accused, identified as Santosh Potdar alias Vinod Pandit, who operated as a palmist from a shop in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road.

Pandit had also created a palmistry page on Facebook and advertised on social media, claiming he could predict the future, reveal the past, and solve problems through rituals. The complainant, who was unemployed and unable to find a job, came across the advertisement and contacted the accused, hoping to resolve her issues.

However, the accused allegedly forced her into a physical relationship. A year later, the woman got married, but marital discord arose within a year. Unfortunately, she reconnected with the accused, who allegedly resumed sexually exploiting her with natural and unnatural acts over the past four years. He also allegedly took objectionable photos of the woman and blackmailed her whenever she refused to meet his sexual demands.