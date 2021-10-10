e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:58 AM IST

Thane: Senior citizen found dead in Kachrali lake

PTI
The body of a 72-year-old man was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

After being alerted, firemen and personnel of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell rushed to the Kachrali lake and retrieved the body, the disaster management cell's chief, Santosh Kadam, said.

The deceased was identified as Vitthal Govind Deshmukh, a resident of Kasheli in Bhiwandi town here, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the Naupada police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he added.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:58 AM IST
