Thane Sees Surge In Crimes; 7,019 Cases Registered In Last 7 Months

Thane: After the killing of a 12-year-old minor girl by a 20-year-old jilted lover in Kalyan, the issue of safety of girls and women has come to the fore again. It seems that the crime graph is increasing day by day in the limits of Thane police commissionerate. In just seven months' time as many as 7,000 crimes have been registered which shows an average of 1,000 crimes are registered every month.

On the one hand, the crime rate is on the rise, but on the other hand, the rate of solving crime is very low. Even after committing the crime most of the accused remain at large so now the question has arisen among the citizens of Thane City and also the district that when the crime will be brought under control.

No Fear Of Police In Criminals

It can be observed that the criminals have no fear of the police from the crimes happening in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ambernath, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Shahpur and Titwala that too in broad daylight. Thieves have become very active in the entire Thane commissionerate area and there is an atmosphere of fear among women and senior citizens due to increase in gold chain and mobile snatching cases

One question arises in the citizens' mind is that where the police are when a gold chain is being pulled from women's necks in broad daylight. Mobile thefts have become common in Thane cities and thieves have started breaking into houses and making off with gold instead. House burglaries have started taking place at night as well as during the day. At the same time, the problem of vehicle theft is also serious. A parked vehicle is being stolen within moments, with two-wheeler thefts at a high rate.

Concerned Citizen Speaks On Vehicle Thefts & Other Crimes

Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizens Forum said, "The possibility of misuse of stolen vehicles is high. It is necessary to search the vehicles and arrest the accused at the earliest. However, the police is failing to solve theft crimes. Therefore, the number of solutions for vehicle theft crimes is low. Along with thieves, murders, attempted murders, kidnappings, molestations and many other serious crimes are being reported every month in the Thane police Commissionerate."

One of the sources from Thane police on the condition of anonymity informed, "Till July in 2023 some around 49 cases of murder have been registered in various police stations. Out of them, 42 cases have been solved. Overall, there has been an increase in crime in the area of the Thane Commissionerate and as many as 7,019 crimes have been registered in the last seven months."

The source further added, "In total 7,019 cases around 4,091 cases could be solved that is 58 per cent. On average, one thousand cases are registered every month. So, the rate of detection of crimes is not much. Half of the crimes are solved every month and as the accused are not caught, the crime has not been curbed. As a result, the crime graph is increasing."

Details On Cases Registered Monthly In 2023

As per the data from Thane police In January 2023 around 1,067 cases were registered in which 609 were solved, In February 960 cases registered and 536 solved, In March 1,063 cases registered and 615 solved, In April 1,048 cases registered and 614 solved, In May 1,006 cases registered and 603 solved, In June 959 cases registered and 587 solved and in July 916 cases registered and 527 solved. It seems that most number of crimes were registered in the month of January.

