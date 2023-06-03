Thane: Second coastal road in the works, proposed link to connect Kharegaon-Anand Nagar in Kopri

Representational Image

With the coastal road parallel to Ghodbunder Road facing challenges, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced work on another significant coastal road project in Thane. This new project aims to connect Kharegaon and Anand Nagar at Kopri, enhancing connectivity in the area.

Feasibility Assessment

An MMRDA official has confirmed that the plan for the proposed link road between Kharegaon and Anand Nagar at Kopri has been prepared. The feasibility of the project is being examined as part of the second phase of the Thane coastal road initiative.

Improved Connectivity

Currently, Kharegaon and Kopri are not directly connected by a road, forcing commuters to take a detour of over 30 minutes to cover the distance. The new coastal road will significantly reduce travel time to approximately 15 to 20 minutes, benefiting the residents of the area.

Key Details

The proposed coastal link road between Kharegaon and Kopri spans a length of 7.34 km. The MMRDA has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a feasibility report and proceed accordingly. The consultant will inspect the proposed road alignment, considering the potential construction of a bridge to connect both sides of the Thane Creek.

Status of Other Projects

The Thane coastal road project connecting Gaimukh and Balkum, estimated to span 13.21 km and cost Rs4,500 crore, is still in the planning stage. However, it has encountered obstacles due to opposition from residents of Mogharpada Village on Ghodbunder Road. The MMRDA seeks to acquire the land occupied by villagers, which is necessary not only for the Thane coastal road but also for establishing a car depot for the Metro 4 and Metro 4A Green Lines—Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali and Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh metro rail corridors.

As the MMRDA progresses with these infrastructure projects, careful consideration is being given to address challenges and ensure the effective implementation of these vital transportation links in Thane.