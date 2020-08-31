Thane: RPF jawan saves life of a woman attempting suicide on railway track

The incident occurred towards the Kasara end of the Kalyan railway station at around 9:30 am on Saturday. The RPF official Jitendra Kumar who was moving towards the Loco shed in the same direction, noticed the woman and swing into action to save her.

"I saw her standing in the middle of the track which facing towards the express coming towards her - clearly indicated she was attempting suicide. Hence, I ran towards her and pulled her aside before the moving train could hit her. She didn't receive any injuries and was safely rescued," said Kumar.

Wagh was safely handed over to his son by the RPF official.

"During the inquiry, the woman confessed that she took this step due to internal family issues. Wagh, who is a resident of the Rambaug area in Kalyan was handed over to his son," added Kumar.