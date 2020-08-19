Mumbai: Ghatkopar resident commits suicide after income loss following lockdown

After returning home on Monday night, they cleaned up and went to sleep soon after. But, when she woke up a little after midnight to use the toilet, she found the kitchen door locked and her husband missing. She panicked and called neighbours, who broke the door and found Umesh hanging. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death record has been registered.

This is not the first instance where the coronavirus lockdown and it's impact on people's finances has led to people taking the drastic step of committing suicide. Earlier this month, on August 7, a 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and streamed the act live on social media in Jawhar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The young man, Navnath Bhange, a resident of Wada taluka, was working with an eatery and stayed in his employer's house with other colleagues. One day, Bhange locked himself in his room, during a break from work, and allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged himself from the ceiling even as his colleagues pleaded with him not to take the extreme step.

(Inputs from Agencies)