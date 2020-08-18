Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second wave or is it citizen transmission?

The constant rise in the number of corona cases in Maharashtra may be an indicator of a ‘second wave’ likely to occur in the state by the end of August or the first week of September. State health officials and taskforce members have raised this concern, saying some districts of the state are witnessing a rise in the number of cases for the second time. However, experts see this rise as a sign of community transmission and have urged people to be more cautious and follow basic protocols.

According to the data provided by the state health department, Nashik division has reported 27,682 cases (from August 1 to 15) as compared to the 15,845 reported in the last 15 days of July. There was a similar rise in numbers for Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Akola and Nagpur in the same period. “The steep and sudden growth in the number of cases in this district is clearly alarming and a matter of concern. It calls for an aggressive strategy to curb cases in these divisions of Maharashtra,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday, at least six districts need to put in more efforts towards contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, to curb the spread of infection. "There is a need to improve contact tracing of Covid-19 patients in Parbhani, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar," he said.

Further, he said, the state's Covid mortality rate is 3.35 per cent, though it is higher in a clutch of districts, including Mumbai, he said. "But the mortality rate is higher than the state's average in Mumbai, Solapur, Nandurbar, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon and Ratnagiri," Tope said.

