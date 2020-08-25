Thane: Cop saves woman from committing suicide

Thane: A police sub-inspector from Thane district in Maharashtra saved the life of a 27-year-old woman who had jumped into a lake to commit suicide, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Bhiwandi when immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh was in progress.

"In the darkness, on-duty police sub-inspector Shivraj Mote spotted a woman struggling in the water of the lake," said DCP, Zone 2, Bhiwandi, Rajkumar Shinde.

He jumped into the lake without wasting time and saved the woman, who was later identified as Gudia Rani Sunil Prajapati, a resident of Bhiwandi, the officer said.

The woman had tried to kill herself as she was fed up with frequent quarrels with her husband, the officer said.