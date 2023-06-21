Thane: Residents Safely Rescued as Slabs and Terrace Wall Collapse at Sapna Building, no casualties reported | FPJ

Thane: The slabs and terrace wall of the second floor of the 40-year-old Sapna building, a ground plus two-storey structure, collapsed on Wednesday at around 1:40 pm. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) personnel safely rescued all the residents of the building.

Yasin Tadvi, a senior officer at RDMC Thane, said, "We received information at the disaster management cell about the collapse of the slabs and terrace wall on the second floor of the Sapna building, which is located in Kharegaon, Kalwa, Thane district."

Temporary living arrangements made for 12 flat residents

Tadvi added, "Upon receiving the information, officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), staff from the encroachment department, Torrent Power company, and the disaster management cell, along with one pickup vehicle, firemen with one emergency tender, and one rescue vehicle, promptly arrived at the scene for the rescue operation. No casualties were reported. All residents of the building have been safely evacuated."

An official from TMC mentioned that temporary living arrangements have been made for the 12 flat residents at TMC school number 67 in Kharegaon.

During the incident, one of the two-wheelers parked near the building was damaged.

Tadvi said, "Due to the dangerous condition of the Sai Sapna building at the incident site, the RDMC staff has installed a security cordon, and further action is underway."