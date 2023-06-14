 Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Investigations revealed that the fire was primarily confined to the electric ducting, spanning from the ground floor to the seventh floor of the seven-story building.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: In a tragic turn of events, a 40-year-old man, Mastan Sheikh, who sustained severe injuries in a fire incident, tragically passed away on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Sunday morning in the Shama building located in Dharavi, caused by defective wiring. As a result of the incident, 32 residents were admitted to Sion Hospital and Ayush Hospital due to smoke-related discomfort, with 13 individuals still under observation at the civic-run Sion hospital.

Investigations revealed that the fire was primarily confined to the electric ducting, spanning from the ground floor to the seventh floor of the seven-story building. Prompt medical intervention and treatment were provided to the affected residents, with 13 individuals being discharged on Wednesday morning. However, Mastan Sheikh's internal burn injuries and smoke inhalation proved fatal, leading to his demise, as confirmed by hospital sources.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Dharavi Building, At Least 34 Including Children...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Thane Crime: 20-Year-Old Waiter Arrested From Nepal Border For Brutal Murder of Elderly Man At Hotel

Thane Crime: 20-Year-Old Waiter Arrested From Nepal Border For Brutal Murder of Elderly Man At Hotel

Prevalence of Elder Abuse: HelpAge India Report Highlights Concerning Figures

Prevalence of Elder Abuse: HelpAge India Report Highlights Concerning Figures

Navi Mumbai: Vashi School Denies Expelling Students For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

Navi Mumbai: Vashi School Denies Expelling Students For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

Mumbai: WR Announces Summer Special Train Between Udhna & Malatipatpur; Check Details

Mumbai: WR Announces Summer Special Train Between Udhna & Malatipatpur; Check Details