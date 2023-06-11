Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Dharavi Building, At Least 34 Including Children Hospitalised (WATCH)

Picture for representation | File Photo

Mumbai: A fire incident occurred on Sunday morning in a ground-plus seven-storey building in Dharavi. Around 70 residents were successfully rescued through staircases, while 34 individuals, including three children, were admitted to the hospital after experiencing discomfort due to smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control by fire officials within one and a half hours.

The fire broke out at 11 am in the seven-storey 'Shama' building located on a 90-ft road in Dharavi. Upon receiving the emergency call, fire officials, along with civic ward officials and local police, swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated the rescue operation. The fire was primarily confined to the electric wiring, CCTV at the common passage on the ground floor, electric ducting from the ground to the 7th floor, and scrap material in the passage from the 5th to the 7th floor.

Rescue Operation and Extinguishing the Fire

Firefighters simultaneously battled the blaze and safely evacuated residents via the staircase. Some individuals who experienced discomfort from smoke inhalation were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. A seven-month-old child was among those admitted, but all the individuals affected by the incident are now in stable condition. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire using two small hose lines and four motor pumps, after the electric supply was disconnected by BEST personnel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cause of the Fire and Post-Fire Operations

The fire was determined to have originated from a short circuit in the electric duct area of the building. After extinguishing the fire, fire officials thoroughly checked all the flats to ensure no one was trapped inside. They discovered thick smoke emanating from a few houses where food was left cooking on gas stoves. The gas supply was promptly shut off, and the cooling operations were completed by the afternoon.

Injured Residents and Their Condition

As a result of the incident, 32 residents were admitted to hospitals due to smoke inhalation, with 29 of them receiving treatment at Sion hospital, including four individuals in the ICU.

Muskan Shaikh - 35, Khaiunssa -60, Ruksana Shaikh -26, Ayan Mastan Shaikh -15, Nida Tausif Shaikh -30, Sayyad Salamuddin - 67, Sayyad Heena -26, Ayesha Shaikh -16, Tausif - 35, Rewan Shaikh - 01 month, Madiya Shaikh -5, Sana Dalvi -27, Rehan Mustan -17, Nahar Shaikh - 11, Kaif Shaikh - 8, Namira Sayyad - 19, Saniya Shaikh - 11, Arfan Sheikh - 07, Chand Shaikh - 40, Nasmira Sayyad -19, Ume Shifa -13, Nazir Ansari - 38, Atifa Nazir Ansari - 14, Sufiya Ansari - 10, Ahana Ansari-07, Ruksana Ansari - 33, Sharifanbibin Ansari - 65, Abdul Wahid - 45, Shabana Shaikh - 35.

Ayush Hospital, Dharavi

Kartik Challaiya - 22, Vanita Challaiya - 51, Laxmi Chaillaiya - 24 (ICU)