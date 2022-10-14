Thane resident loses Rs 2.5 lakh in job fraud, police register case

Representative image

A 44-year-old woman has complained to the Kapurbawdi police claiming that she was duped by four persons to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh on the pretext of providing her job in a leading IT solutions company. In order to make their con look genuine, the accused persons also took an online interview of the victim.

According to the police, the complainant, who has a diploma in management studies, is a resident of Thane. In April this year, the victim had uploaded her biodata on a job search engine. On May 26, the victim had received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from a placement agency and told the victim that there was a vacancy in an IT solutions company.

The victim was then approached by other fraudsters involved in the racket and arranged an online interview of the victim over Skype with a person who claimed to be a senior official of the IT company. The victim was on different occasions asked to pay money on the pretext of process charges, police said.

The victim ended up paying Rs 2.50 lakh, after which one of the accused told the victim that she would be called to the company office and would be given an appointment letter as well. However, till June 28, when the victim did not receive any call or email from the company, she kept demanding her money back and when the accused persons started avoiding taking her calls she realised that she had been duped and lodged a complaint with the police on October 07.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.