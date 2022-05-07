Thane: Regional SBI meets customers to understand needs, pain points

The State Bank of India’s (SBI) regional business office in Thane comprising 51 branches recently organised a meeting at Town Hall for top customers. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, it was held to connect with customers to understand their needs and pain points. Video messages from the bank’s chairman and managing director were played at the meeting chaired by general manager Joohi Smita Sinha, along with regional manager Pradipta Kumar Pradhan.

The branch manager of SBI’s Hiranandani branch, Nupur Samantoroy said that the customers were provided information about multichannel experience, the bank’s customer grievance system, safety guidelines to prevent financial fraud and the launch of a new contact centre with new toll free numbers 18001234 and 18002100 which were launched for Mumbai to provide seamless services. In open house discussions, over 100 customers shared their suggestions to improve the banking experience.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:31 AM IST