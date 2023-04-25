Thane: Portion of Meenatai Thackeray theatre in Bhiwandi damaged due to fire, no casualty reported | FPJ

Thane: A portion of a Meenatai Thackeray theatre in Bhiwandi was damaged after a fire broke out in a garbage pile near it, informed regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant on Tuesday.

Avinash Sawant said, "We received the information at around 5:50 am about the fire in garbage pile near the Meenatai Thackeray theatre at Bhiwandi. Soon our team along with the Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire completely by around 8:30 am."

"No person was injured in the blaze. However, the fire spread to the Meenatai Thackeray theatre and destroyed a part of it. The cause of the fire is yet to be known and we are probing it," said Sawant.