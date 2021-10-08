Thane police seize imported cigarettes worth Rs 54.31 lakh, case registered against shop owner

Thane: The Thane crime branch unit 1 raided a store in Ulhasnagar and seized 2418 boxes of imported cigarettes worth Rs 54.31 lakh. The police said the shop owner was illegally dealing with the imported products, which are banned and prohibited in India.

The crime branch sleuths received information on October 7 about Jitendra alias Johnny Makhija dealing in Indian and imported cigarettes at his Sainath general store, Ulhasnagar in Thane. The team was headed by crime branch unit 1 senior police inspector Krishna Kokane along with his team. Even after being banned and prohibited from selling, Makhija was dealing with the same. The team raided his store to find cigarettes, including those made in Korea, Switzerland, Indonesia, and made in London.

A case has been registered at the Central police station in Ulhasnagar under section 188 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

“Firstly, the products are prohibited to sell as they are bought illegally. If the shop owner is bringing it by following the procedure and protocol and giving tax with MRP on it, he can sell but cannot keep in such a huge quantity,” said the police officer.

Senior inspector Kokani said a case has been registered and the owner Makhija has already been served notice for the same. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:29 PM IST