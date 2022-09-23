Thane: Police Naik arrested by ACB for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 | Representative Image

Thane: A Thane Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 22 arrested a Police Naik associated with Padgha police station in Thane district of Maharashtra. The accused was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant to not take action against his vehicles as well as transportation business said an official from ACB.

Bharat Sharad Jagdale, a Police Naik with Padgha police station sought a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for not taking action against his vehicles and transportation business. The deal was finalised at Rs 20,000.

Anil Gheridker, additional superintendent of police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Thane said, " After receiving the complaint we laid a trap on Thursday, September 22 at around 2:35 pm at Talvali Naka police station and red-handedly arrested Jagdale while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway."