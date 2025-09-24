Thane Police Launch Maharashtra’s First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell |

Thane Police have set up Maharashtra’s first dedicated cryptocurrency investigation cell to tackle the rising number of cybercrime cases involving digital currencies.

Cyber Experts Deployed Across Police Stations

Under the Thane Police Commissionerate, cyber cells have already been established at every police station, with two cyber experts appointed at each.

Challenges in Tracing Stolen Money

During past investigations, police found that criminals often routed stolen money through cryptocurrencies, making it difficult to trace and recover. To address this challenge, Ashutosh Dumbre, Commissioner of Police, Thane City, inaugurated the new Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell at the Commissionerate office on Wednesday.

Specialised Officers and Training

Expert officers from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Cyber Police Station have been assigned to investigate cryptocurrency-related matters. They will also provide training to all investigating officers across the Commissionerate and assist in complex cases.

Strengthening Financial Fraud Detection

Police officials said the move will strengthen the force’s ability to track, investigate, and curb financial frauds involving cryptocurrencies.

