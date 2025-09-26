Thane Police Ban Plasma Beam Lights During Navratri, Deploy Heavy Security | Pexels Image

The Thane Police have prohibited the use of plasma beam lights and beam lights during Navratri cultural programs, including Garba dances and the immersion processions of goddess idols. The festival will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2.

Health and Safety Concerns

According to police, such lights may harm the health of children and the elderly participating in processions. Bright beams can also distract drivers and cause accidents.

Strict Action Against Violators

Strict action will be taken against violators found using such lights during Garba events or immersion processions. Citizens have been urged to report violations by calling toll-free numbers 100, 102, or 9137663839.

Navratri Celebrations in Thane

This year, 3,862 goddess idols have been installed across Thane, of which 608 are Sarvajanik (public) and 3,254 household idols. Garba programs are being held at 500 private venues and 590 public venues. Other events, including cultural programs, bhajans, and Ravan Dahan, will also be organized.

Security Arrangements in Place

Police have made extensive security arrangements to maintain law and order. Officers in plain clothes, including women police personnel, have been deployed at Garba venues to prevent incidents of molestation, harassment, chain-snatching, theft, or any attempts to hurt religious sentiments.

Monitoring Online Activities

The Thane Police’s social media cell has also been put on alert to track and prevent the spread of inflammatory or objectionable posts that could disturb communal harmony. Strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading such content online.

Deployment Details

As part of the security deployment, the force includes:

10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs)

18 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs)

16 Police Inspectors

44 Senior Police Sub-Inspectors/PSIs

33 Female Police Officers

2,673 Male Constables

610 Female Constables

1 SRPF Company, along with 52 police jeeps, 20 trucks, 35 SMS vehicles, and 100 walkie-talkies.

Appeal to Citizens

Thane Police Commissioner has appealed to citizens to immediately contact the nearest police station in case of any untoward incident.

