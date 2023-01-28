Thane Crime: Police arrest 3 for kidnapping and selling infant boy in Bhiwandi

File Photo

Bhiwandi police have arrested three people accused in connection with the kidnapping and selling of a one-and-a-half-year old boy.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Memulla (38), Bharti Shahu (41) and Asha Shahu (42). Memulla is accused of selling the child to two sisters, Bharti and Asha Shahu for ₹1,05,000.

“On Thursday, January 26, a 28-year-old woman who had gone out for work in Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi came home and found her son missing. A case of kidnapping was registered on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

"During the investigation it came to light through the informants that the main accused, Ganesh Memulla, was involved in the kidnapping. We detained him. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime," said Chetan Kakade, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi city police station.

"During the investigation, the accused said that he sold the boy to two sisters, Bharti and Asha, for ₹1,05,000. We took both Bharti and Asha into custody and are investigating the case further. The boy has been rescued and has been reunited with his family.