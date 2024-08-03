 Thane: Police Arrest 2 In Alleged Forced Conversion Case In Ulhasnagar
The Vitthalwadi police official said an Ulhasnagar resident lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging her daughter was forcibly converted to Islam.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: A woman and one more person were arrested in connection with a religious conversion case registered on the complaint of her mother in Vitthalwadi in Ulhasnagar area of Thane, a police official said on Friday.

Statement Of Vitthalwadi Police Official

“As per the complaint, the woman, under the influence of a family nearby and after watching videos of a controversial Islamic preacher, renounced Hinduism. The conversion took place when the complainant was in London in June 2022. She has also claimed her daughter went missing later,” the official said.

The complainant has said, in 2022, she also found a letter from the Ulhasnagar and Ambernath Masjid Trust confirming her daughter’s conversion.

“The woman said that her daughter also withdrew funds from her father’s account. She has told us her daughter has been brainwashed,” the official said.

