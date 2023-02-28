Thane police alertness saves 26-year-old from committing suicide | Representational Image

Thane: The alertness of Rabodi police officials in Thane saved a 26-year-old man from committing suicide.

Vibodh Dattaram Jadhav (26) a resident of Agrasen Tower in Thane was about to commit suicide. The police team from Rabodi received a call from the neighbour that Jadhav is committing suicide and they immediately reached the spot to save him.

S.A.Ghatekar, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station said, "We received a call about a 26-year-old man from Agrasen tower committing suicide. We immediately sent the police officials who inquired the neighbours and immediately opened the door after taking the flat's key from them. Vibodh Jadhav who was in depression was trying to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his home. Our team cut the rope and also gave him consultation. Jadhav father was out on Satsang and his mother on night duty. Police immediately informed his father about his son's extreme step and the father suddenly reached home."