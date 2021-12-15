Thane: Plastic goods godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi ; no injuries reported

A godown where plastic items were kept was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the premises here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire that could be seen from a long distance, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The blaze erupted around 5 am in the ground-plus-two-storey godown located at Walgaon in Bhiwandi town and the thick smoke soon engulfed the entire locality, he said.

Two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that efforts were still on to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

ALSO READ Thane: Tempo driver arrested for negligence and rash driving in Bhiwandi killing a passerby

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:42 AM IST