Thane: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kalyan, teenage boy detained; rape suspected | File Photo

A nine-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, following which a teenage boy was detained on the charge of murdering her, a police official said.

The body was found in the premises of a housing complex near Kalyan railway station, although she was not a resident there, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

"The residents of the society alerted the police and her body was sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions," he said.

Based on the CCTV footage in the area, we detained a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly killed the child after her father scolded him, the official said.

The victim and the accused are seen together in some CCTV grabs and the crime may have taken place around 4 am on Thursday, he said.

It is also suspected that the girl was raped before being murdered, he added.