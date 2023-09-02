Thane News: Tree Falls On Container Near Viviana Mall; Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours |

Thane: A huge tree fell on the container, near Jupiter Hospital opposite Viviana Mall in Thane at around 5:45 am on Saturday, September 2. The traffic on the service road of Jupiter Hospital was disrupted for two hours.

Disaster Management Cell Chief Shares Details

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 5:45 am on Saturday regarding tree falling on the container. The tree fall on the container owned by Vijay Kumar. The driver Bigh Wagh was going to Ludhiana from Navi Mumbai Nhavashewa route with six ton retail pillar water machine when the tree fell on it near the gate of Jupiter Hospital, service road in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the Kapurbawdi city traffic police personnel, disaster management cell team, tree authority department personnel and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one pick-up, one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle."

Tadvi said, "One lane on the service road from Thane to Ghodbunder Road opposite Viviana Mall was closed for around two hours. The tree that fell at the spot has been cut aside with the help of the staff of the disaster management cell, the staff of the tree authority department and the fire brigade personnel and the road has been cleared for traffic."

