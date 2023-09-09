Thane News: Timely Police Action Thwarts Sexual Assault By Auto Drivers On Female Passenger; Both Arrested

In connection with a case involving alleged kidnapping and sexual assault, authorities have taken two individuals into custody. These individuals have been identified as Prabhakar Bhattu Patil, a 22-year-old rickshaw driver residing in Dombivali East, and Vaibhav Rajesh Tare, a 19-year-old rickshaw driver from Diva East.

According to reports, on the night of September 8, 2023, at approximately 10:45 PM, the victim had boarded a rickshaw at the Khidkali bus stop, intending to disembark at Kolhegaon Naka. However, instead of adhering to the intended route, Prabhakar Bhattu Patil and Vaibhav Rajesh Tare, the rickshaw drivers, diverted the route, taking her to an isolated location in the May City area. There, they allegedly threatened her with harm, with official complaint indicating that they menacingly mentioned inserting a screwdriver in her private parts if she did not comply with their demands.

The victim's harrowing account details that Vaibhav Rajesh Tare subjected her to verbal abuse, physical restraint, involuntary undressing, and sexual assault.

During the assault, vigilant police officers on night patrol noticed two men behaving suspiciously with a female passenger inside a rickshaw. Perturbed by the unfolding events, they closely observed as the rickshaw was taken to an isolated spot, raising immediate suspicion.

Swiftly responding to the situation, the police followed the vehicle, prompting the two suspects to panic. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, they forcibly ejected the victim from the moving rickshaw. Undeterred by the risks involved, the officers persisted in their pursuit and successfully apprehended the two men responsible for the sexual assault. Regrettably, during their courageous intervention, one of the police officers suffered an injury inflicted by a screwdriver wielded by the suspects.

The case has been registered under the following sections at the Manpada Police Station, in accordance with IPC sections 366, 365, 354, 354 (a)(b), 332, 337, 506 (2), 323, and 34.